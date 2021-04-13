Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.60 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.19. 69,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

