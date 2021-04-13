Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.68. 108,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

