Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 453,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,545. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.