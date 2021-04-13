Fulton Financial (FULT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FULT opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

