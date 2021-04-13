FY2021 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.09 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

