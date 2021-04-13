FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Glencore in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

