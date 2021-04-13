FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Decreased by Analyst

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$76.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$68.76 and a 52-week high of C$96.45. The company has a market cap of C$60.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.67 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

