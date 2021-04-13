FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $8.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE ARCH opened at $42.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $58.88.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

