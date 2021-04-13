Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

GMDA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 338,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,557. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). Analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

