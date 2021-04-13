Garlicoin Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a market cap of $699,849.30 and approximately $1,215.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Garlicoin Profile
Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,930,962 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.
Garlicoin Coin Trading
