Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

GRMN opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $138.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.