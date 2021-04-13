Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires 21,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC raised its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.