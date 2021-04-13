Gateway Advisory LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 620.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.86. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

