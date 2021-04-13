Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,377 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average is $133.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.81.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

