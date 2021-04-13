Gateway Advisory LLC Raises Stake in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.46% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.