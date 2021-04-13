GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

