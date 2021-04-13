Gentarium (GTM) Price Tops $0.0318 on Top Exchanges

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $167,956.47 and approximately $278.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gentarium has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,273,844 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.