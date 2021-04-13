GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIK opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41. GigCapital3 has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $17.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital3 during the third quarter worth about $120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

GigCapital3 Company Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.