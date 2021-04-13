Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold.

GVDBF stock opened at $4,085.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,852.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,043.53. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,291.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

