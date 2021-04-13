Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.17. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 12,871 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Globalstar by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

