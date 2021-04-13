Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $232,084.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $232,084.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00261152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.88 or 0.00678490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,620.75 or 0.99763344 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.00916667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00020384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

