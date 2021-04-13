Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of GNOG stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,316. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.