Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of GNOG stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,316. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.