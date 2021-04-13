GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get GoodRx alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. 1,394,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,475. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $4,867,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock worth $69,597,442 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $39,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoodRx (GDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.