Grassi Investment Management Purchases 175 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla stock traded up $26.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $728.15. The stock had a trading volume of 336,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,967,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

