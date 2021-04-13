Grassi Investment Management Sells 82 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

