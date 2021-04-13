Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $46,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 168.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.73 and its 200-day moving average is $267.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.