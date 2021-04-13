Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

