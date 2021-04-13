Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413,743 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $336,256 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $989.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

