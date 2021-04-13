Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Group 1 Automotive worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

NYSE GPI opened at $164.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.