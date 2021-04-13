Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Up 6.2%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.11 and last traded at $71.07. 2,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,612,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $833,241 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

