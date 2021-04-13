Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.59. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

