Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.20. Guess’ shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 5,268 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

