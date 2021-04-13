Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 25,655 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

