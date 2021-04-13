Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $740.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.