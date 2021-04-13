Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of DMC Global worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $822.97 million, a P/E ratio of -133.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

