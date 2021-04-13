Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,582 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,221. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

