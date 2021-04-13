Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 503 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,282 shares of company stock valued at $222,734,086. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $705.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 241.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.55 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.