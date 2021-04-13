Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Raised to C$2.15

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.75 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$242.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

