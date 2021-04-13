Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.34. The company had a trading volume of 362,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a market cap of $414.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

