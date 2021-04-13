Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.71.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $640.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.57. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

