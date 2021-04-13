Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,545 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. 12,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

