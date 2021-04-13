Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.70.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.70. 18,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The company has a market cap of C$673.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.11. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$10.01 and a one year high of C$33.65.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

