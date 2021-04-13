Harmony (ONE) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $242.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00055704 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00019487 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00043831 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00084013 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00627286 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00032381 BTC.
About Harmony
According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “
Harmony Coin Trading
