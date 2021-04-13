Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. 1,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 298,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of research firms have commented on HARP. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

The firm has a market cap of $627.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,636. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

