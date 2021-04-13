Head to Head Comparison: Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) vs. BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dalrada Financial and BGSF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BGSF 0 0 1 0 3.00

BGSF has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.00%. Given BGSF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BGSF is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.76, indicating that its share price is 776% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BGSF has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada Financial and BGSF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 22.85 -$2.47 million N/A N/A BGSF $294.31 million 0.48 $13.25 million $1.67 8.25

BGSF has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BGSF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and BGSF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65% BGSF 0.72% 18.50% 9.48%

Summary

BGSF beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF Inc. in February 2021. BGSF Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

