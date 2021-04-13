Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:BTSDF remained flat at $$3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 126,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Health and Happiness has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

