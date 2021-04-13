Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,291,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after buying an additional 583,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

