HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,720. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

