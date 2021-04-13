HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.19 ($87.28).

ETR:HEI opened at €78.14 ($91.93) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 52 week high of €78.96 ($92.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €72.78 and its 200-day moving average is €62.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

