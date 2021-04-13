HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDELY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 86,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

